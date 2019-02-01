Basin PBS hosting free Tutu Tea Party

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Basin PBS and the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center are teaming up to host a special Tutu Tea Party.
The event ties in with the Russian National Ballet’s performances pf Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
This free event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on February 2 at the new Basin PBS location. Children will be able to enjoy coloring, story time and crafts including making their own tiaras.
Snacks and drinks will be provided and giveaways will be happening, including the chance to win a family four pack of tickets to to the ballet performances.
