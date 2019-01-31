Will the Polar Vortex kill any mosquitoes?

As the sub-zero temperatures of the Polar Vortex continue to freeze out the Upper Midwest, we’ve seen the question posed on social media: Will all that frigid air kill any mosquitoes?
Don't get too excited, or, really, excited at all.
As WFAA meteorologist Pete Delkus quickly put to rest on Wednesday night (watch the video above), mosquitoes, despite being well known for pestering Texans, thrive in cold-weather states, such as Alaska and Minnesota.
Minnesota, of course, is bearing the brunt of the Polar Vortex, with wind-chill temperatures dipping as low as 54 degrees below zero. The extremes of the colder climate, if anything, might cause mosquitoes to go inactive during the winter, delaying their emergence in the spring.
But here’s the thing: The mosquitoes that annoy us today are descendants of mosquitoes that survived a little cold snap we call the Ice Age. So yeah, the Polar Vortex won’t relieve us of another itchy summer.
