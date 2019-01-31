UTPB’s quest to keep teachers in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin joins with the Education Foundation to award scholarships to ensure closing the teacher gap.
Local school districts have reported hundreds of unfilled positions in the workforce.
Ector County ISD graduates pledging to return to teach in the Permian Basin community after graduating will be some of the first scholarship recipients.
“The Education Foundation Scholarship is monumental as it supports the goal of recruiting and training future educators who will fulfill the ever increasing demand for highly qualified teachers in the Permian Basin,” Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education Lindsey Balderaz said.
UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley hopes to double the number of K-12 teacher graduates within 10 years.
“We have a responsibility to do much more in this area,” Dr. Woodley said. “We will accomplish this by partnering with organizations like Education Foundation to innovate programs that support our local school districts. We are laser focused on providing solutions to allow this region to continue to thrive.”
A signing ceremony for the first recipients of the scholarship is scheduled for Feb. 1 inside the Dunagan Library Foyer.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.