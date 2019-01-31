Sibley Nature Center’s unbe-leaf-able sale sprouts up

(Source: Sibley Nature Center)
January 31, 2019 at 3:49 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 3:49 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Sibley Nature Center’s annual plant sale offers native and naturalized drought-tolerant plants.

Plants in the sale will thrive in the Llano Estacado geographical region of West Texas.

Members can participate in a pre-order sale with a 10% discount on plants during the entire month of February.

Also, Sibley plants provide sustenance that attract pollinators like hummingbirds, butterflies, and native bees.

For more information call 432-684-6827.

