Sibley Nature Center’s unbe-leaf-able sale sprouts up

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Sibley Nature Center’s annual plant sale offers native and naturalized drought-tolerant plants.
Plants in the sale will thrive in the Llano Estacado geographical region of West Texas.
Members can participate in a pre-order sale with a 10% discount on plants during the entire month of February.
Also, Sibley plants provide sustenance that attract pollinators like hummingbirds, butterflies, and native bees.
For more information call 432-684-6827.
