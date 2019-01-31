Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good Morning! Finally after a bitter cold start to the week, we should see conditions begin to warm up. However, this morning we are still expecting temperatures to stay in the mid 30s. Your are still going to want to grab a lighter jacket as you walk out the door, but you shouldn't need it all day as we are looking at temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. If you are leaving from some of our southern counties this morning, you might also want to grab a umbrella as well. We are currently tracking some light isolated showers west of Van Horn and Marfa moving east as we start today. Then tomorrow we should start the morning with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Throughout the day tomorrow we are anticipating partly cloudy skies, and some isolated shower chances tomorrow night across the eastern counties in our coverage area. We could even see a small thunderstorm or two during this time for some areas with in the Trans-Pecos and Permian Basin.