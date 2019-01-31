Former Midland-Odessa priests among many accused of sex abuse named by Catholic diocese

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Priests who served in the Midland-Odessa area have been named among many others who are accused of sex abuse within the Catholic diocese.
On Thursday afternoon, Bishop Michael Sis, with the Diocese of San Angelo, released the names of clergy with credible allegations of abuse of a minor during their time working.
Seven of those named served in either Midland or Odessa at one point; four of them are dead.
According to the diocese, none of those currently serving in the area are on that list.
“No one currently serving in ministry in the Diocese of San Angelo for whom we have received even one credible allegation of sexual abuse against a minor, no matter how far in the past. By far, the majority of our priests and deacons have served with honor, dignity and virtue. While trust has been compromised by the serious misconduct of a few, I publicly affirm the goodness and the fidelity of many,” Sis stated in a press release.
Of nearly 600 clerics who have served in the Diocese of San Angelo since it was created in 1961, a total of 13 were named on the list.
The San Angelo Diocese encompassed the following cities:
Andrews; Abilene; Ballinger; BIg Lake; Big Spring; Brady; Bronte; Brownwood; Carlsbad; Clyde; Coleman; Colorado City; Coyanosa; Crane; Eden; Eldorado; Eola; Fort Stockton; Imperial; Iraan; Junction; Knickerbocker; Lenorah; Loraine; McCamey; Melvin; Menard; Mereta; Merkel; Mertzon; Midkiff; Midland; Miles; Millersview; Odessa; Olfen; Ozona; Rankin; Robert Lee; Rowena; St. Lawrence; San Angelo; Sanderson; Sheffield; Sonora; Stanton; Sterling City; Sweetwater; Wall; and Winters.
Sis’ full statement and the list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor have been made available at sanangelodiocese.org.
