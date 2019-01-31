Midland man dead following officer-involved shooting with MCSO

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland man is dead following an incident Wednesday night with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the MCSO, a State Parole officer approached a residence in the 13000 block of WCR 127 around 8:49 p.m. to check on a parolee who was a registered sex offender. The parolee had given the address as their place of address.
The officer knocked on the door and was met by a white female in her 50s. The woman then pointed a pistol at the officer.
The officer questioned the woman, who insisted the [arolee did not live there.
After the officer left, she contacted MCSO and requested deputies check the residence and investigate the woman,
Deputies arrived at 10:10 p.m. and knocked on the door, announcing they were with the sheriff’s office.
A white male then answered the door and pointed a weapon at one of the deputies. The deputy ordered the man to drop his weapon but the man refused. The deputy then fired, striking the man in the chest. He collapsed inside the residence.
The woman then came out of the house, where she was removed and searched for weapons.
More deputies arrived at the residence and attended to the man, performing first aid until EMS arrived.
MCSO identified the man as Anthony Patrick Pellissier, 52. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.
The case will be referred to the Midland County District Attorney for presentation to a Midland County Grand Jury. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.