Midland College holding free performance celebrating significant African-American women
By Kirsten Geddes | January 31, 2019 at 8:42 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 8:42 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -The Midland College Foundation and the Division of Fine Arts and Communications is holding a free musical theatre performance.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on January 31 at the Wagner and Brown Auditorium in the Allison Fine Arts Building.

“Ain’t I a Woman” is a performance celebrating the lives and times of significant African-American women.

Actress Shinnerrie Jackson and The Core Ensemble are the performers.

This event is free and tickets are not required.

