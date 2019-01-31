Midland College holding free performance celebrating significant African-American women

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -The Midland College Foundation and the Division of Fine Arts and Communications is holding a free musical theatre performance.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on January 31 at the Wagner and Brown Auditorium in the Allison Fine Arts Building.
“Ain’t I a Woman” is a performance celebrating the lives and times of significant African-American women.
Actress Shinnerrie Jackson and The Core Ensemble are the performers.
This event is free and tickets are not required.
