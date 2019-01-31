Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We've seen a beautiful sunny day across West Texas as high temperatures reached the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight, we'll dip down into the 40s with a chance of some low clouds and fog by morning. These warm temperatures will stick with us through the weekend and into next week. However, a few minor changes are expected during this time.
A weak low pressure system is currently moving through California and will continue west into West Texas by late Friday and early Saturday. It will bring increased cloud coverage as high temps rise into the upper 60s once again. There is also a very slight chance of showers or a weak storm late Friday night. These are not anticipated to be severe, and most areas will stay dry.
Even warmer weather is expected for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 70s on Saturday followed by the mid 70s by Sunday and Monday, along with some breezy conditions. Our next cold front looks like it will come through sometime during the Wednesday evening-Thursday morning time frame. There could be a slight chance of precip with this system, but we’ll be able to fine tune the details as we get closer.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.