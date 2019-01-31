CSX settles out of court with family of film crew member killed in 2014 incident

It was the first day of shooting on “Midnight Rider” when the film’s director Randall Miller and his crew stepped onto the rail bridge spanning the Altamaha River near Georgia’s coast. Actor William Hurt was on the set in his role as singer Gregg Allman in his later years. A metal-framed bed was pulled across the tracks as a prop. When the train struck, it smashed the bed and hurled metal fragments at the fleeing crew.