Bills filed in Texas aimed at reducing property taxes

AUSTIN, Texas — Matching bills were filed in the House and Senate aimed at reducing how much cities and counties can increase your property taxes without an election.
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen made the announcement at the Texas Capitol Thursday.
The bills would decrease the rollback rate from 8 percent to 2.5 percent. If jurisdictions want to increase the property tax rate by more than 2.5 percent, it would automatically trigger an election.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.