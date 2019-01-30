TX Senator files a bill to protect 2nd amendment in churches

AUSTIN (KWES) - State Senator Donna Campbell filed a bill to ensure the rights of Texans to lawfully carry firearms in churches and other places of worship.
Senate Bill 535 embodies Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion on carrying legally.
“We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what,” Campbell stated. “It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm.”
The bill does not impede churches' right to post “No Open Carry” and “No Concealed Firearms” signs prohibiting weapons on their premises, if they desire.
This has been an established law for most privately-owned properties in Texas.
“The existing statute is confusing and clunky when it comes to clearly stating the rights of licensed Texans to carry on the premises of a church,” said Campbell. “This bill provides clarity of the Legislature’s intent to treat churches in the same manner as other privately owned establishments in Texas.”
Campbell’s bill seeks to reduce penalties for licensed citizens who unknowingly carry in prohibited areas.
On the other hand, it would increase the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony for any armed individuals asked to leave a place where weapons are prohibited, but fail to do so.
