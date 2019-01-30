‘Total disbelief and terror’: Parents react to son’s fiery head-on crash, grateful he survived

DUBLIN, NH (WHDH/CNN) - The parents of an 18-year-old involved in a horrific head-on crash in New Hampshire are grateful their son is alive and thankful to the Good Samaritans who rescued him.
The parents are now at the hospital where their son is recovering.
“Absolutely a miracle. Everyone was in the right place at the right time,” said Jessica LaChance, the mother of Sam LaChance.
The 18-year-old is recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital.
The teen miraculously survived the fiery crash which occurred a week ago. The accident was captured on dash cam video.
"Total disbelief and terror. I didn't realize how horrible it actually was. A mom's worst nightmare," Jessica LaChance said.
Sam, a freshman at Keene State College, was headed back to begin his second semester when he plowed into a truck driven by 66-year-old Jean Morency, now recovering at home with bumps and bruises.
“It’s horrific that’s all I can say,” said Morency, reacting to video of the crash. “It’s very unfortunate, I’m glad everybody survived.”
Sam LaChance suffered a fractured foot, a ruptured spleen and burns.
“As a parent, you don’t want to ever get that phone call, and it just kind of breaks my heart,” said the teen’s father.
After the crash, several Good Samaritans jumped into action to save the college freshman, something his parents are forever grateful for.
“To see the people who pulled him out and rescued him, I was just - indescribable. I was just in tears. I’m so grateful they saved his life,” said the teen’s mother.
"I'm very thankful everyone survived and he is improving, at least that's the way I want to put it," Morency said.
