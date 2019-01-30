Super Bowl food deals: How to get free wings, pizza and more

This Super Bowl Sunday Americans could eat more than one billion chicken wings and four million pizzas while consuming 50 million cases of beer.
So don't feel guilty about indulging. It's the American way — and American restaurants and fast food chains can help make it happen.
Several restaurants and food chains are offering deals and discounts related to the Super Bowl. Below is a list of some of the top deals we’ve found as of Wednesday.
FREE FOOD
Buffalo Wild Wings: free snack-sized wings from 4-7 p.m. local time Feb. 18 if the game goes into OT.
Hardee's: free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. local time Feb. 8 if an interception is returned for a touchdown during the game.
Little Caesar's: free two-liter of Pepsi with any online purchase and the code FREE2L1.
Papa John's: free large two-topping pizza beginning Feb. 4 for rewards members who spend at least $20 now through Sunday.
Wendy's: free Baconator — spend $10 on Wendy's through DoorDash and get a free Baconator and free delivery with the code FREEBACONATOR.
OTHER FOOD DEALS
Applebee's: $14.99 unlimited riblets, tenders and shrimp.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit: $5 off a gameday pack with this coupon.
Domino's: $5.99 mix-and-match deal. Choose two or more items, get each item for $5.99. Items that are part of the deal include a medium two-topping pizza, bread twists, stuffed cheesy bread and eight-piece boneless chicken.
Marco's: $9.99 XL Big Cheese pizza.
Panda Express: $10 off a Family Feast or $25 off two Family Feasts with the promo code TOUCHDOWN.
Pizza Hut: $7.99 large two-topping pizza, online only; Pizza Hut also has a $5 menu which includes a medium 1-topping pizza, wings, pasta, breadsticks and more.
Sam's Club: $11.98 Massive Meatball Pizza.
Sonic Drive-In: $2.99 Oreo A La Mode and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode desserts.
Target: buy three get one free DiGiorno frozen pizzas; Target also has deals on chips and dips.
White Castle: $10 for 20 original sliders.
