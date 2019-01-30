New Ted Bundy movie trailer facing backlash because Zac Efron is ‘too charming’

Zac Efron is starring in a film about the life of serial killer Ted Bundy, and the internet thinks he’s too charming.
The film’s release, coincidentally or strategically, falls in line with Netflix’s popular new true crime docu-series, “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”
Netflix’s Bundy documentary takes a very serious approach to the infamous serial killer, as most crime documentaries do. Aside from the obvious differences, the thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” appears to take on the subject matter in a different tone. A tone I was initially unsure about.
This man murdered children and Hollywood is editing the trailer like some funny, sexy action movie
I understand that Bundy was supposed to be hot and charismatic but I think you can portray that without the bizarre, ‘American Hustle’-like tone this trailer has
I mean that music choice...what the hell were they thinking for a serial killer movie based on true, not-so-long-ago events when the victims’ relatives are still alive...big yikes!
Zac Efron was a teen heartthrob in Disney movies and y’all really cast him as a real life serial killer to romanticize him. Gross
The music choice feels... wrong?
It feels very disrespectful to use this upbeat action music. It makes him seem like some kind of anti-hero or something? It feels very insensitive and makes the movie look like a fun blockbuster rather than a serious depiction of a sadistic killer.
With the tone sitting weirdly with me as well, I was glad to find people were thinking similarly.
Then I found other responses that made me change my mind.
there are so many people mad about this humanizing bundy, being too fun, or making him out to be innocent. you can’t tell this story without showing how charismatic ted was and how hard it was for people to believe that someone who seemed “normal” murdered more than 30 women.
