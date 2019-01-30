Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We are halfway through the week, and the worst is already behind us! Yesterday we experienced low temperatures were in the 20s, today were looking a lower 30s for most locations. Then this afternoon anticipate on warming up into the mid 50s. You are still going to want to have some layers on today, but it should not be as bad as it has been over the past few days. Tomorrow expect morning temperatures to start in the mid 30s, and warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Friday is when the warm weather really starts to kick in, as we start the morning with temperatures in the lower 40s and high temperatures in the low 70s. Then later in the evening, there is a slight chance for some isolated showers to move across the Permian Basin.