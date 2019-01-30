Man sues actress Gwyneth Paltrow over alleged skiing ‘hit-and-run’

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU/CNN) - A doctor is seeking $3.1 million in damages from a Utah ski resort and actress Gwyneth Paltrow for injuries he alleged sustained when the actress collided with him while skiing.
In his lawsuit, Terry Sanderson claims Paltrow was skiing with at least one instructor at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016 when she lost control and collided with him, knocking him down.
He says the accident, described in the suit as a “hit-and-run ski crash," rendered him unconscious and left him with a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.
"It was just instantaneous. I got hit in my back, right about the shoulder blades. My brain felt like I’d been injected with Novocaine. I don’t know how else to describe it. It was just numb. Nothing was making sense,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson’s friend, Craig Ramon, says the instructor yelled at Sanderson after the crash.
Paltrow got up and skied away without checking on Sanderson, according to lawsuit. Sanderson says the instructor did the same, not even calling for help.
“It’s your duty to hang around and render aid, even if you didn’t cause it. Now, she caused it, but you have a duty to stop, render aid, help, report,” said Robert Sykes, one of Sanderson’s attorneys.
The lawsuit also claims a ski instructor who didn’t see the crash signed an incident report that said Paltrow did not cause it.
Sanderson says he reached out to Paltrow, and her lawyer blamed him for the collision.
“He said something related [to], ‘Well, you better count yourself lucky because she hasn’t sued you yet.’ He actually told me that,” Sanderson said.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of Paltrow and negligent infliction of emotional distress on the part of all parties named in it.
