Junior League of Midland announces Shotguns and Stilettos fundraiser

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Midland has announced its annual spring fundraiser, Shotguns and Stilettos.
The fundraiser will help support a variety of Midland nonprofit organizations and MISD. The Junior League of Midland is also celebrating its 70th year of service to the Midland community this year.
The events will take place from March 21 to March 23. Featured will be the annual clay shoot, dinner and dancing at the Petroleum club, and a luncheon. During the weekend former President George W. Bush will also make an appearance.
For information on Shotguns and Stilettos, including how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, you can call 432-682-4732 or email Katie McBryde at shotgunsstilettos@jlmidland.org.
