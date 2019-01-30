Jazz and Blues week strikes a chord with ECISD students

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - ECISD’s Fine Arts for Kids program filled the stage with professional musicians for Jazz and Blues week.
This is a special collaboration between ECISD middle schools, highs schools, UTPB, Odessa College, Odessa Arts and the West Texas Jazz Society.
The ensemble performed at Bonham Middle School auditorium, but do not fret, the group will return to extend their schedule along with the addition of musical clinics.
For a list of free public concerts see below:
- Wednesday, January 30th Middle School Performances at Bonham MS – 9:45am, 11:15am, 1:20pm, 3:00pm
- Thursday, January 31st Clinics with Guest Artists for ECISD Jazz Bands Performance with ECISD Jazz Bands – Odessa HS Performing Arts Center – 7:00pm
- Friday, February 1st Performances & Clinics for OC and UTBP Students Community Performance – Odessa HS Performing Arts Center – 7:00pm
