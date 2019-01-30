Foxconn changes focus of massive Wisconsin project

"Every step of the way Foxconn has overpromised and under-delivered," said Democratic Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz in a statement. "This news is devastating for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. We were promised manufacturing jobs. We were promised state of the art LCD production. We were promised a game-changing economic opportunity for our state. And now, it appears Foxconn is living up to their failed track record in the U.S. — leaving another state and community high and dry."