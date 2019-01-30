FBI and DEA raid Midland physician’s office

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday, the FBI and the DEA raided the office of Physician Carl D’Agostino.
Last year, the Texas Medical Board debated if D’Agostino should keep his license, alleging he committed a number of offenses.
Some of the violations included, prescribing fifteen patients large amounts of substances without valid reason.
The prescriptions lacked proper screening tests and an inability to maintain medical records.
D’Agostino also practiced in pain management and anesthesiology. The report adds he prescribed medication, associated to dependency and addiction, to several patients who tested positive for marijuana.
He admitted his records were insufficient and took corrective measures for his treatments, but neither admitted or denied the findings.
In order to keep his license, D’Agostino was ordered to complete a program in pain management from the University of California at San Diego within one year.
On top of that, D’Agostino was penalized $5,000 to be paid in one year.
All of the terms and conditions above are required to be met for eight consecutive monitoring cycles.
If any of the requirements failed to be met, the physician’s license would be immediately suspended without the need for a hearing.
West Texas Plastic Surgery is located right next door to Dr. D’Agostino and had no idea what was happening behind closed doors.
“To be honest with you, we haven’t really been outside much,” a WTPS employee said. "We see a lot of the FBI and DEA people and DPS and we were really shocked. Both Dr. Diamani and myself. We are both extremely shocked because Dr. D’Agostino has been really nice, you know, professionally.”
It was a problem because their patients had trouble getting into the parking lot for their appointments.
“Our patient came and was saying, ‘oh you have the FBI and you know, the DEA and everything,' so we went outside just to have a look and see what’s going on because the roads were all closed up, so we were concerned that our patients would not be able to come into the premises so we went out and they just told us everything is fine,” the employee said.
The federal agencies are not providing details until it’s all documented.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.