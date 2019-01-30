Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's been yet another cool day across West Texas with below normal temperature readings. We do have some good news if you're a fan of warm winter weather because temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above normal over the next 5-6 days. So put away those heavy winter coats and take your favorite pair of shorts out of the drawer!
Tonight, though, will be another chilly night, although not as cold as the previous few. Evening temps will be in the 40s, and overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. We'll see plenty of sunshine for your Thursday as high temperatures soar into the 60s and possibly lower 70s. Temps will be very similar on Friday.
We’re tracking the chance of a few showers or weak thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday morning. The majority of us will stay dry but the chance is there for a bit of rainfall. Other than that, we’re looking at warm temperatures in the 70s with plenty of sunshine over the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.
