Bill would allow Texans to buy liquor from package stores on Sundays

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans could soon be able to purchase their favorite liquors from package stores on Sunday, that is if House Bill 1100 is passed in the Texas Legislature.
State Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo, introduced the new bill, which would allow Texas packages stores to open seven days a week. The legislation, if approved by the 86th Legislature, would repeal one of the remaining "Blue Laws" in Texas many deem antiquated.
"Allowing Sunday sales in Texas is long overdue. I’ve heard from many constituents – including small business owners – who have asked me to file this bill to let the free market be free,’’ Raymond said. “Now is the time for Texas to repeal this outdated law."
If passed, HB 1100 would allow the stores to open between noon and 10 p.m. on Sundays and between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“This legislation will go a long way toward modernizing the Texas marketplace and provide consumers the convenience they demand," said Dale Szyndrowski, vice president of the Distilled Spirits Council. "Although Texas repealed most ‘blue laws’ on the books more than 30 years ago, the state still bans the retail sale of distilled spirits on Sundays.”
Today in the U.S., 42 states allow the sales of spirits on Sundays. Currently, Texas still allows Sunday sales of other alcoholic beverages for all other retailers, which include bars, restaurants, clubs, grocery and convenience stores, and hotels.
At its 2018 convention in San Antonio, the Republican Party included a provision in its platform urging Texas lawmakers to eliminate the state's Blue Laws.
“Consumers want to purchase spirits when they want and where they want. This legislation would bring the state in line with consumer buying preferences,’’ Szyndrowski said. “Texas lawmakers have an opportunity to bring state spirits laws into the modern age and promote a free and fair market to encourage competition, innovation and economic growth.’’
According to Rep. Raymond, the distilled spirits industry is a “vital force” in the Texas economy, providing more than 82,000 jobs and a $7.5 billion impact on the state’s gross domestic product.
Copyright 2019 KVUE. All rights reserved.