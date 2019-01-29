Winning $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Abilene resident

One Abilene resident claimed a $1 million prize from a 200X scratch-off ticket.

By Sandy Rojas | January 29, 2019 at 9:50 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 9:50 AM

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, 200X.

The ticket was purchased at Texas Express #2, 1398 Sayles Blvd., in Abilene. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, this is the second-of-four $1 million prizes to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $134.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.

