Winning $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Abilene resident

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, 200X.
The ticket was purchased at Texas Express #2, 1398 Sayles Blvd., in Abilene. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
According to the Texas Lottery, this is the second-of-four $1 million prizes to be claimed in this game, which offers more than $134.8 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44, including break-even prizes.
