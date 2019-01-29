UTPB requests millions from state for student recruitment, faculty salaries and renovations

UTPB requests millions from state for student recruitment, faculty salaries and renovations
By Robert Segovia | January 28, 2019 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 8:23 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin received $39 million from the state.

This legislative session, Dr. Sandra Woodley, president of UTPB, is requesting increased funding for attracting students, retaining staff and renovating a long-standing structure.

“Collectively, having a strong regional university is important to the Permian Basin and we are ready to step up and make sure that we accelerate our progress," Woodley said.

They are requesting $2 million each year of the biennial to increase the number of degrees for students and draw more attention to the area.

“We are really laser-focused on making sure that we double the number of people who earn a degree from our university because the jobs are here," Woodley said. "We have to find a way to fill the jobs.”

Filling jobs in the Permian Basin has become a tough task.

“We know that there are huge workforce shortages in the Permian Basin and growing workforce shortages," Woodley said. "Some estimates have us short about 60,000 workers over the next 6 or 7 years.”

One of the main buildings on the UTPB campus lacks a system with updated technology.

“The Mesa building has been here since the ’70s and some of our major systems are past their useful life and could fail at any moment and we need to have the modern technological spaces for teaching and learning here in the university,” Woodley said.

Therefore, the university’s total request of funds from the state more than doubled from 39 million to 83 million dollars. It’s a figure that could benefit the local economy due to a higher number of job-ready graduates.

“These billion of dollars of investments are rolling into the Permian Basin, but with that come a few challenges and one of the challenges that we had is the ability to recruit and retain faculty and staff in an area where the cost of living is rising pretty rapidly,” Woodley said.

10 goals UTPB wishes to accomplish in 10 years:

  • Doubling the number of people who earn a degree
“Last year, 1,100 people earned a UT degree. We need to have twice that every year to make a dent in the educational workforce needs of our region. Over the next 10-12 years, almost 20,000 people will become university graduates in the Permian Basin.”
UTPB
  • Doubling the amount of research
“Our talented faculty produced over $19 million in innovative research last year. Over the next decade, this university will produce more than $300 million in research to fuel our economy and add new knowledge to area that are relevant to the Permian Basin and to the world. We have utilized over $3.5 million in funding from the UT system in the STARs program to recruit some seriously talented faculty in the past 3 years in geology, engineering and biology.”
UTPB
  • Doubling endowments and interest earnings
"We currently have about $40 million in endowments and the interest earnings from these endowments provide scholarships for recruiting and retaining students in our programs; they provide funds to hire the best and brightest faculty to maintain excellence in our programs; they provide operating dollars to maintain our facilities and serve our students. Our endowments will grow to $80 million over the next 10 years.
UTPB
  • Becoming one of the most well-managed in the UT system\
“We need our financial position to be strong if we are to accomplish these goals. We are investing in technology and business processes to achieve operational excellence. We will be good stewards with our funding and smart with our investments to gain the operational efficiencies needed.”
UTPB
  • Doubling efforts to make the Permian Basin a quality place to work and live
“We will embark on a campus transformation plan that will focus on function and beauty, not just for the campus, but for the entire community. We will build and enhance walking paths, parks and gathering places for the community.  We will take care of our facilities and build new ones that attract new students and faculty and staff to come to UTPB.  We will pay attention to the health and safety of our university and community family. We want to be part of the solution needed across the Permian Basin to support a sense of place where people love to live and work. We will invest in the arts and the humanities. As important as science and engineering are to the Basin, art and music are every bit as important.”
UTPB
  • Growing athletic programs to be nationally competitive in all aspects of Division 2 athletics
“First, our athletes are excellent students –we have the highest athlete GPA in the Lonestar Conference and as good as any team in the entire national Division II athletics. In 2012, we were scraping the bottom and now we are the best.  Athletics is one of our most important strategies to grow our campus and improve the quality of life and campus experience for our students and community. And, what’s even more impressive is that we do all of this with one hand tied behind our back.  Our competitors have twice as many scholarships as we do and give double the amount to each athlete. Investments in scholarships and facilities will be a big part of our strategy going forward.”
UTPB
  • Building applied research institutes around water and energy
“This institute will be housed in our College of Engineering and will constitute a field office for research in these globally important applied areas of research. We will create an inter-disciplinary institute to connect psychology and kinesiology to do research and provide services to the community around athletic training, rehabilitation and human performance to be housed in our new kinesiology building.  We will create an innovation incubator to stimulate new industry to diversify our economy.”
UTPB
  • Doubling numbers of K-12 teacher graduates in the Permian Basin
“We will accomplish this by partnering with Odessa College and Midland College to innovate around accelerated programs that leverage the strengths of the community colleges to support Ector and Midland county ISDs. We will enhance our efforts at pre-K with our First Five programs that support families to give their children a healthy start.”
UTPB
  • Create a program to provide hands-on learning for UTPB students
“Internships and co-ops and capstone projects that connect our students to their careers way before they graduate will be a game-changer for UTPB. This program will provide us an opportunity to gain a deep understanding of what our industry leaders need from our graduates and we will deliver on that service. We will actively serve our industry partners: Saulsbury, Pioneer, XTO, Schumberger, Anadarko, Chevron, Concho, OXY, Halliburton, EOG, MCH, ORMC and dozens more.”
UTPB
  • Collaborating with partners in the community colleges, workforce, economic development leaders, and K-12 educational leaders to fill workforce gaps in one of the fastest-growing and most important Geo-political areas in the world
“The University will develop an advanced analytics program to provide a foundation for an evidence-based strategic planning program to respond to the growing workforce needs of our region.  We will partner with the cities of Midland and Odessa and our esteemed Legislative delegation to drive solutions to our community needs.”
UTPB

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.