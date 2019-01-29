UTPB requests millions from state for student recruitment, faculty salaries and renovations

“We will embark on a campus transformation plan that will focus on function and beauty, not just for the campus, but for the entire community. We will build and enhance walking paths, parks and gathering places for the community. We will take care of our facilities and build new ones that attract new students and faculty and staff to come to UTPB. We will pay attention to the health and safety of our university and community family. We want to be part of the solution needed across the Permian Basin to support a sense of place where people love to live and work. We will invest in the arts and the humanities. As important as science and engineering are to the Basin, art and music are every bit as important.”

UTPB