UTPB requests millions from state for student recruitment, faculty salaries and renovations

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin received $39 million from the state.
This legislative session, Dr. Sandra Woodley, president of UTPB, is requesting increased funding for attracting students, retaining staff and renovating a long-standing structure.
“Collectively, having a strong regional university is important to the Permian Basin and we are ready to step up and make sure that we accelerate our progress," Woodley said.
They are requesting $2 million each year of the biennial to increase the number of degrees for students and draw more attention to the area.
“We are really laser-focused on making sure that we double the number of people who earn a degree from our university because the jobs are here," Woodley said. "We have to find a way to fill the jobs.”
Filling jobs in the Permian Basin has become a tough task.
“We know that there are huge workforce shortages in the Permian Basin and growing workforce shortages," Woodley said. "Some estimates have us short about 60,000 workers over the next 6 or 7 years.”
One of the main buildings on the UTPB campus lacks a system with updated technology.
“The Mesa building has been here since the ’70s and some of our major systems are past their useful life and could fail at any moment and we need to have the modern technological spaces for teaching and learning here in the university,” Woodley said.
Therefore, the university’s total request of funds from the state more than doubled from 39 million to 83 million dollars. It’s a figure that could benefit the local economy due to a higher number of job-ready graduates.
“These billion of dollars of investments are rolling into the Permian Basin, but with that come a few challenges and one of the challenges that we had is the ability to recruit and retain faculty and staff in an area where the cost of living is rising pretty rapidly,” Woodley said.
10 goals UTPB wishes to accomplish in 10 years:
- Doubling the number of people who earn a degree
- Doubling the amount of research
- Doubling endowments and interest earnings
- Becoming one of the most well-managed in the UT system\
- Doubling efforts to make the Permian Basin a quality place to work and live
- Growing athletic programs to be nationally competitive in all aspects of Division 2 athletics
- Building applied research institutes around water and energy
- Doubling numbers of K-12 teacher graduates in the Permian Basin
- Create a program to provide hands-on learning for UTPB students
- Collaborating with partners in the community colleges, workforce, economic development leaders, and K-12 educational leaders to fill workforce gaps in one of the fastest-growing and most important Geo-political areas in the world
