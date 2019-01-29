Police searching for suspects in mail fraud investigation which impacted over 70 people

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police, in conjunction with Midland and Lubbock police, are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a mail fraud investigation.
According to OPD, there have been 77 victims in total. 72 of those victims live in Texas and 67 victims are over the age of 50.
Between the time period of May 21 and August 24 in 2018 45 victims had their mail forwarded to vacant addresses in Midland and Odessa without their consent.
Through the investigation, the two suspects have been identified as Welken Alexandre, 24 and Telfort Ferlin, 32. They are wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information-50 or more and fraud.
Additionally, Alexandre is wanted for tampering with physical evidence and Ferlin is wanted for two counts of credit card abuse.
If you have information on either of these suspects you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
