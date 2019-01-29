Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Then on Thursday morning temperatures start in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. This temperature increase is due to the winds shifting and be coming more southerly, bringing up warmer air from Mexico. So you are probably not going to need your heavy jackets the rest of the weekend, as we are anticipating starting temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. There is also a slight chance for some overnight isolated showers early Saturday morning in some of our southeastern counties. These warming conditions are expecting to follow us into the beginning of the work week, before cooling down again toward the middle of next week. It is going to be a great weekend to be outdoors!