Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday we experienced a cold front move through the area in the morning, followed by some high wind speeds through out the day. Finally in the overnight hours we have started to see those winds die down, but we are still are expecting some breezy and cold conditions today. So do not put up your heavy jackets yet, this morning we are starting with temperatures in the 20s and warming up to the lower 50s by this afternoon. Some of our northern counties could see low temperatures in the upper teens this morning. This cold trend continues to occur through the tomorrow, with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid 50s.
Then on Thursday morning temperatures start in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. This temperature increase is due to the winds shifting and be coming more southerly, bringing up warmer air from Mexico. So you are probably not going to need your heavy jackets the rest of the weekend, as we are anticipating starting temperatures in the 40s and afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. There is also a slight chance for some overnight isolated showers early Saturday morning in some of our southeastern counties. These warming conditions are expecting to follow us into the beginning of the work week, before cooling down again toward the middle of next week. It is going to be a great weekend to be outdoors!
