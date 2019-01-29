FBI, DEA serve search warrant at Midland doctor’s office during

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Police Department is assisting DEA and FBI serve a warrant at a Midland doctors office off Andrews Highway.
Officers are looking into Dr. Carl D’Agostino’s office on West Louisiana Avenue.
D’Agostino specializes in anesthesiology and pain medicine. According to the Texas Medical Board, in June 2018, his license came into question after being accused of prescribing large volumes of controlled substances to multiple patients without valid medical reasons.
D’Agostino was also questioned for failing to maintain proper medical records and failing to implement proper screening and monitoring for abuse of substances.
Disciplinary action at the time included a $5,000 fine and was put under monitoring by the Texas Medical Board.
