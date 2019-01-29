Evening Forecast with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It has been quite a chilly day across West Texas, as we've seen a bit more cloud cover than expected, forcing temperatures to stay down into the 40s for much of the day. Lets count our blessing though, as much of the upper Midwest is seeing extreme cold with widespread temperatures below 0 degrees with some wind chills possible overnight 50 below 0.
We'll be see a warming trend for the rest of the week as we'll start to see a bit more in terms of sunshine. Wednesday will still be relatively cool, as we'll stay below normal high temps in the low to mid 50s. We'll see well-above average temps by the end of the week and highs reach the upper 60s Thursday and Friday. Then we're looking at widespread 70's as we head into the weekend.
There is a slight chance of a few showers late Friday and into early Saturday, mainly in the eastern Permian Basin, but this does not appear to be a significant system at this time. Of course, we will update you with any changes.
