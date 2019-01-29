Anonymous donors step up to the plate to fight child hunger

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A phone call from anonymous donors assisted two Midland ISD schools achieve their mission in fighting child hunger.
A recent food pantry, established at South Elementary School, acquired a freezer donated by Classic Honda of Midland Owner Joey Gabarda.
However, the school was still in need of more resources for the pantry, as well Alamo Junior High School’s pantry.
Now, the with the help of the anonymous donors, both food pantry operations were gifted with multiple refrigerators, an additional freezer and shelving.
“This is what collective impact is all about. This shows us what we do to help our neighbors when a real need is made known,” said Mike Mills of Educate Midland. “When the community comes together, good things can happen.”
To donate you can call Educate Midland at 432-818-2620 or for more information contact info@educatemidland.org
