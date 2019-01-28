Washington governor declares state of emergency over measles outbreak

(CNN) - In Washington, the governor has declared a state of emergency after the CDC confirmed 26 cases of the measles.
The measles is highly contagious and can be deadly if small kids get it.
The most recognizable symptom is a red, blotchy rash.
But the measles can also cause coughing, a runny nose, inflamed eyes, a sore throat and fever.
Governor Jay Inslee is calling this an “extreme public health risk that may quickly spread.”
“Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease that can be fatal in small children,” Inslee said in his proclamation on Friday, adding that these cases create “an extreme public health risk that may quickly spread to other counties.”
The decision to declare a state of emergency means state agencies and departments can use state resources to help manage the outbreak.
It also means they can reach out to other states they need to.
Of the 26 cases confirmed cases, 16 are in kids from as young as one up to just 10-years-old.
With four cases in kids 11 to 18.
There has also been an adult case.
The number of outbreaks continues to rise, reports say.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.