Trump to make State of the Union speech Feb. 5

(Gray News) – President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address next week, on Feb. 5, after being invited on Monday to make it in a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The speech was originally planned for this Tuesday, but was postponed during the government shutdown.
Pelosi had refused to open up the House Chamber for a speech while the government was shut down.
In the letter, Pelosi indicated she had spoken to Trump on Monday and the two had settled on Feb. 5 as a “mutually agreeable date.”
When Trump postponed the speech last week, after exploring alternative venues, he acknowledged that “no venue can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber.”
The speech became a flashpoint in the shutdown battle, which ended on Friday with a bill to reopen the government for three weeks.
