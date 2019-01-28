Sunday Evening Weather Update

A cold front is a little ahead of schedule, so instead of it coming through early in the afternoon, we'll see it pass a bit earlier, which will limit our high temperatures tomorrow likely to the low to mid 50s in thePermian Basin. Communities south of I-10 could make it into the 60s and maybe even into the 70s near Presidio and towards Big Bend National Park. The front will move through the entirety of West Texas by late afternoon. Winds will become gusty ahead of and especially behind the front. Gusts up to 45 MPH are possible across West Texas and SE New Mexico, with the highest gusts likely in the mountains. As such, a High Wind Watch is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains until 2 AM on Tuesday. Winds will be short-lived, but because it's been so dry, blowing dust looks likely and could drop visibility across our area tomorrow afternoon.