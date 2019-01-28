Sunday Evening Weather Update

Hope everyone had a great weekend! We saw beautiful weather today with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. I hope you got to get out and enjoy it because changes come tomorrow morning.
A cold front is a little ahead of schedule, so instead of it coming through early in the afternoon, we'll see it pass a bit earlier, which will limit our high temperatures tomorrow likely to the low to mid 50s in thePermian Basin. Communities south of I-10 could make it into the 60s and maybe even into the 70s near Presidio and towards Big Bend National Park. The front will move through the entirety of West Texas by late afternoon. Winds will become gusty ahead of and especially behind the front. Gusts up to 45 MPH are possible across West Texas and SE New Mexico, with the highest gusts likely in the mountains. As such, a High Wind Watch is in effect for the Guadalupe Mountains until 2 AM on Tuesday. Winds will be short-lived, but because it's been so dry, blowing dust looks likely and could drop visibility across our area tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday morning may be the coldest of the season for many of us. The saving grace may be some high clouds, preventing lows from dipping into the teens. That said, low 20s will be likely for many locations, so make sure you take care of your pets and your plants tomorrow before the Arctic air spills in. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Things improve Wednesday with highs getting back to near normal. It looks like we have a big pattern change coming late this week, which could send highs into the 70s for some of us as early as Thursday. But for now, get ready for some winds and chilly temperatures Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.