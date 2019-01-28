San Antonio College on lockdown after reported shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A reported shooting just north of downtown caused local schools to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
San Antonio College was placed on lockdown before 4 p.m. due to the incident. As of 4:36 pm, the all-clear was issued for San Antonio College, with all buildings and services resuming normal operation.
Evening classes on Monday, Jan. 28 will take place as scheduled, the school announced.
SAPD PIO Doug Greene told KENS 5 that an officer near SAC heard several gunshots. Upon investigation, that officer found shell casings at the intersection of Courtland and Howard Streets.
Two witnesses told the officer that they saw a male victim was running towards the SAC campus. The victim was apparently bleeding from his neck, the witnesses said.
As a precaution, San Antonio ISD and SAC police put the campus on lockdown for more than an hour while they conducted their investigation.
Other schools in the area, such as Great Hearts Monte Vista, were on partial lockdown. A spokesperson from the school told KENS 5 that students and staff are secured and safe.
Police have not located a suspect or a victim, Officer Greene says. Investigators believe the shooter may have been firing his weapon from a vehicle. Police have a description of the vehicle.
Homicide investigators and CSI are continuing to process the scene. Other law enforcement agencies are working to gather surveillance footage in the area.
