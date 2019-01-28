Permian Basin Red Cross hosting community open house

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The American Red Cross serving the Permian Basin is welcoming the community to an open house this week.
The event will serve as an opportunity to tour the facility and meet the employees and volunteers serving the community.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the organization will be able to get information about different programs at the Red Cross.
Volunteer opportunities include disaster relief and preparedness as well as operations and services to the armed forces.
The event will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Wright Drive location.
