Odessa police investigating deadly overnight crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash from early Monday morning.
Both Odessa police and fire departments arrived in the area of I-20 and Loop 338 at around 1 a.m. where they found a man dead.
The 47-year-old victim was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on I-20 when he was hit from behind by a driver in a Ford Escape.
According to police, family of the victim has not yet been notified.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.