Odessa police investigating deadly overnight crash

Odessa police investigating deadly overnight crash
Odessa Police Department (Source: KWES)
By Violeta Trevizo | January 28, 2019 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 11:40 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash from early Monday morning.

Both Odessa police and fire departments arrived in the area of I-20 and Loop 338 at around 1 a.m. where they found a man dead.

The 47-year-old victim was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on I-20 when he was hit from behind by a driver in a Ford Escape.

According to police, family of the victim has not yet been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.