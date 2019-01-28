Monday Morning Weather update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend! This morning you need to be prepared for temperatures in the mid 30s, and highs only making it into the mid to lower 50s by this afternoon. This is due to a cold front moving through the area before noon this morning, bringing windy conditions into west Texas through out the remainder of the day. Most areas could see wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 MPH and gusts around 45 MPH. The other major concern for today is going to be the blowing dust that can occur from these wind speeds lowering the visibility on the roadways. You are definitely going to want to take a little extra time and use caution when driving around today, especially if you are going to be driving high profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, campers, or vans.
The winds should slow down by tonight, leaving us with cold temperatures through tomorrow morning. Most areas should anticipate starting in the mid 20s, but some of our northern areas could see temperatures in the upper teens. Then by tomorrow afternoon we should see temperatures near 50 degrees across the area, with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday is when we begin to start experiencing a new warming trend, with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 50s. This trend continues on Thursday as we begin with temperatures in the upper 30s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s. Conditions are really beginning to look fun as we get to this weekend with low temperatures in the mid to lower 40s, and high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s until the beginning of next week.
