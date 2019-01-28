Monday Morning Weather update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend! This morning you need to be prepared for temperatures in the mid 30s, and highs only making it into the mid to lower 50s by this afternoon. This is due to a cold front moving through the area before noon this morning, bringing windy conditions into west Texas through out the remainder of the day. Most areas could see wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 MPH and gusts around 45 MPH. The other major concern for today is going to be the blowing dust that can occur from these wind speeds lowering the visibility on the roadways. You are definitely going to want to take a little extra time and use caution when driving around today, especially if you are going to be driving high profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, campers, or vans.