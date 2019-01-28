Midland College students prepare for research project in Honduras

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A group of Midland College students have taken another step in their preparation for a summer scuba diving trip in Honduras.
The students completed an advanced scuba diving training class at the Midland Com Aquatics Center on January 24.
The class was offered by the Midland Dive Association and covered buoyancy techniques to help divers regulate their depth under water.
The summer trip is part of a research project studying the health of coral reefs and will take place from June 1 to June 15.
The students will be joined by two Midland College professors, and the Midland Dive association as they use equipment built by Midland College’s engineering club to test health and several other data points such as temperature and bacteria levels of the environments of coral reefs.
