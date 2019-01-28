Food Delivery Service Waitr Expands to Midland & Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Food delivery service Waitr debuts this week with the official launch set for Thursday, January 31.
The Waitr app lets users order from Midland and Odessa restaurants, then sends a Waitr driver to deliver it to them for a flat fee of $5.
Waitr expects to add 150 jobs to Midland and Odessa to begin with.
Waitr will kick off its debut in Midland and Odessa with free delivery. Anytime customers use the app through February 10, they can get their food delivered free by using the promo code “MIDLAND” at checkout.
More than 50 restaurants around Midland and Odessa have already signed with Waitr.
To celebrate Waitr’s growth, the company will be hosting launch parties in both cities.
Midland’s party is set for Wednesday, January 30 at 5:00pm at Gerardo’s Casita, located on 2407 North Big Spring Street in Midland.
10 Sports Bar & Grill of Odessa, at 4101 East 42nd Street, will host that city’s launch party Thursday, January 31 at 5:00pm.
The public is invited to attend each launch party.
