Five police officers shot in Houston, police union says

At least five police officers have been shot in Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Watch Command.
The incident was first confirmed by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who reported several officers shot.
"Please pray for officers," he tweeted.
The wounded officers are being rushed to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Ben Taub. One of the injured officers is being taken by helicopter, while the others were taken by ambulance, according to Houston Police Officer's Union.
The suspect is down, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner, but it is still an active scene.
The shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near Crosstimbers and Harding. It's still unclear what led to the shooting or the condition of the officers.
This is a developing news story, check back here for more updates.
