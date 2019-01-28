Big Bend National Park reopens in stages after gov’t shutdown

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) - Big Bend National Park is back in business after more than a month of being affected by the government shutdown.
The staff will be back on park grounds in stages and back country permits will be issued starting Monday, to be used starting Tuesday.
The schedule for reopening is as follows:
Sunday, January 27
8 AM: Persimmon Gap Entrance Station
Noon: Panther Junction Visitor Center
Noon: Chisos Basin Visitor Center
Monday, January 28
8 AM: NPS Business Office
9 AM: Rio Grande Village Visitor Center
10 AM: Castolon Visitor Center
10 AM: Persimmon Gap Visitor Center
Tuesday, January 29
Noon: Chisos Basin, Cottonwood, and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds. – First night for backcountry camping permits. – Permits available from Panther Junction and Chisos Basin Visitor Centers.
Wednesday, January 30
8 AM: Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry Opens.
