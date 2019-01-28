Big Bend National Park reopens in stages after gov’t shutdown

By Violeta Trevizo | January 28, 2019 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 1:04 PM

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) - Big Bend National Park is back in business after more than a month of being affected by the government shutdown.

The staff will be back on park grounds in stages and back country permits will be issued starting Monday, to be used starting Tuesday.

The schedule for reopening is as follows:

Sunday, January 27

8 AM: Persimmon Gap Entrance Station

Noon: Panther Junction Visitor Center

Noon: Chisos Basin Visitor Center

Monday, January 28

8 AM: NPS Business Office

9 AM: Rio Grande Village Visitor Center

10 AM: Castolon Visitor Center

10 AM: Persimmon Gap Visitor Center

Tuesday, January 29

Noon: Chisos Basin, Cottonwood, and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds. – First night for backcountry camping permits. – Permits available from Panther Junction and Chisos Basin Visitor Centers.

Wednesday, January 30

8 AM: Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry Opens.

