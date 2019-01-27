Shutdown ends, but Whataburger says federal workers can still get free food

Whataburger says their deal is available every morning until further notice

Shutdown ends, but Whataburger says federal workers can still get free food
Photo by: Getty images
By KHOU Staff | January 27, 2019 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 5:15 PM

HOUSTON — The government shutdown may be over, but Whataburger still wants to give free meals to government workers.

The Texas-based burger chain tweeted Friday afternoon before the announcement of the temporary deal that furloughed workers could get a free Taquito and coffee every morning at certain locations.

After President Trump announced a deal that temporarily ended the shutdown, Whataburger tweeted that the deal is still good, from 6 a.m. through 11 a.m. every morning beginning Saturday morning.

The deal, they say, is good until further notice.