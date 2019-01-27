Hillary Clinton not ruling out 2020 run

(CNN) - Hillary Clinton is apparently leaving the door open on another run for the White House.
Three sources close to Clinton said she talked with them, as recently as last week, about the idea of running for president in 2020.
News from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, are reportedly factoring in on keeping her options open.
CNN reported one of the people Clinton talked to said, “it would surprise me greatly if she actually did it.”
