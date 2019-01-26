Traffic alerts for the week of January 28

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - On the week of January 28, keep a watch out for these road repairs in the West Texas area.
In Ector County, there will be some short lane closures for sign work Monday at US 385 and SH 115. DPS will also close lanes at SH 302 and FM 866 around 9 a.m. on January 29 to conduct an investigation.
In Reeves County, crews will be working on FM 516 from mile markers 350 to 356 through February 1. Lane closures will be required, and drivers are asked to obey flaggers and follow the pilot car.
A contractor will be striping over ten miles of US Highway 285 from CR 232 to SH 302. Drivers should be aware of the striping through Thursday.
Finally, part of the Salt Creek Bridge on US 285 north of Orla will be demolished. The work will take two weeks and in the meantime there will be a width restriction of 11 feet.
In Winkler County, crews will be working on SH 302 between mile markers 225 to 242. Lane closures will be required through February 1 and drivers are asked to slow down and obey flaggers.
In Andrews County, lane closures will be required for sign work at two bridge intersections: SH 349 and SH 176 and FM 1788 and SH 115. This will occur January 28 and 29.
Always remember to obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot cars. Delays are expected in these areas.
