Texas Secretary of State’s Office: 58,000 non-U.S. citizens have voted in one or more Texas elections

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Secretary of State David Whitley issued an advisory to county voter registrars on Friday regarding voter registration list maintenance -- including identifying any registered Texas voters who are not U.S. citizens.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it has worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for the last year to evaluate information regarding whether any people identified to be non-U.S. citizens are registered as voters in Texas.
The Secretary of State's Office said their evaluation revealed that "approximately 95,000 individuals identified by DPS as non-U.S. citizens have a matching voter registration record in Texas, approximately 58,000 of whom have voted in one or more Texas elections."
The Secretary of State's Office said they immediately provided this data to the Texas Attorney General's Office.
Secretary Whitley issued the following statement regarding the evaluation:
"Integrity and efficiency of elections in Texas require accuracy of our state's voter rolls, and my office is committed to using all available tools under the law to maintain an accurate list of registered voters. Our agency has provided extensive training opportunities to county voter registrars so that they can properly perform list maintenance activities in accordance with federal and state law, which affords every registered voter the chance to submit proof of eligibility. I would like to thank the Department of Public Safety for providing us with this valuable information so that we can continue to guarantee the right to vote for all eligible Texas voters, who should not have their voices muted by those who abuse the system."
The Secretary of State’s Office said, going forward, it will “use information it obtains from DPS on a monthly basis to cross-reference with the statewide voter registration database and match potential non-U.S. citizens who have registered to vote.” Once a voter registration is identified as a match, the office will notify the county that person is registered in.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.