Miss Cayce’s hosting Galentine’s Day Card Party
By Kirsten Geddes | January 26, 2019 at 12:45 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 12:45 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Poppycox Ink will be holding a Galentine’s Day Card Party at Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store from 10:30 a.m. to noon on February 2.

The event is part of Miss Cayce’s Valentine Pop-Up Market. Grab a gal pal or two and enjoy the fun Valentine’s festivities!

During the party, attendees will receive one and a half hours of instruction, practice and card-making fun, a special hand-lettering marker, two handmade cards and tags, card-making supplies and other fun goodies and surprises.

The class is open to all skill levels, though those age ten and up are recommended.

Tickets to the event are $35.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can click here.

