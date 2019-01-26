Miss Cayce’s hosting Galentine’s Day Card Party

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Poppycox Ink will be holding a Galentine’s Day Card Party at Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store from 10:30 a.m. to noon on February 2.
The event is part of Miss Cayce’s Valentine Pop-Up Market. Grab a gal pal or two and enjoy the fun Valentine’s festivities!
During the party, attendees will receive one and a half hours of instruction, practice and card-making fun, a special hand-lettering marker, two handmade cards and tags, card-making supplies and other fun goodies and surprises.
The class is open to all skill levels, though those age ten and up are recommended.
Tickets to the event are $35.
