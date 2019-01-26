Midland police reminds residents to ‘Lock it or Lose it’

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - After a recent increase in car break-ins, the Midland Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors to protect their belongings.
The City of Midland launched the ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign in 2015, because more than half of the car burglaries in 2014 involved unlocked doors.
Midland police officer, John Kerrigan, is involved with the Crime Prevention Unit. He said seeing belongings in a car creates an opportunity crime for a criminal.
“(Things are left out) where burglars can see this stuff and of course, they think well I’m going to try the door and a lot of the time those doors are open," Kerrigan said.
Midland police also encourages people to park in well-lit areas and use all the outside lights around their homes.
In addition, the City of Midland along with the Midland Police Department, invites residents to pick-up their own “Lock it or Lose it” sign from the department to display in their area.
For more information visit their website.
