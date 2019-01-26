Midland Memorial hosting plant-based nutrition class

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Memorial Hospital is holding a plant-based nutrition class at 6 p.m. on January 31.
This class is focused on type 2 diabetes and how a plant-based diet can help reverse this diagnosis. Dr. Patel will discuss how to change your dietary and lifestyle choice to achieve remission or reduce need for prescription medication.
Tickets for this event are only $5 but space is limited.
To find out more about the class you can click here.
