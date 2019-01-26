Midland Independent School District announces Dr. Jennifer Seybert as the first principal at Young Women’s Leadership Academy

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Independent School District reveals on January 25 that Dr. Jennifer Seybert has been selected to be the first principal at Young Women’s Leadership Academy.
YWLA, a new college preparatory school, was designed in partnership with the Young Women’s Preparatory Network to incorporate a STEM-focused curriculum.
“Knowing that we have an under-represented gender in one of the most crucial fields for this generation, offering a STEM-focused college preparatory academy for young women will further meet the future needs that will be critical as Midland’s growth continues to accelerate,” Superintendent Orlando Riddick said. “With Dr. Seybert in her new leadership role, YWLA will be able answer the call.”
With a passion for STEM education, Dr. Seybert believes science, technology, engineering and mathematics add to a student’s life.
“I am excited to use my STEM background and leadership experiences as we bring an innovative education to life within Midland ISD for the girls of YWLA,” Dr. Seybert said. “Our vision is to create a single-gender, college-preparatory, public school with a strong focus on leadership, college readiness, and health and wellness. Our students will graduate with the academic and leadership skills needed to achieve a high level of success in college and life.”
At the beginning of the 2019-20 school year YWLA will serve only sixth and seventh grade students, however in the future they will expand their student body through grade 12.
