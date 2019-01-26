Midland College holds First Friday Science Lunch Lecture

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland College is back with its February installment of the First Friday Science Lecture.
This lecture will take place at noon on February 1.
Ira Levine is the feature speaker for this month. As the driving force behind the Algae Technology Educational Consortium (ATEC), Levine will be discussing how algal production assists in sustaining bio-based products, foods, fuel and more.
The First Friday Science Lecture series is brown bag, meaning attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch or purchase one from the Scharbauer Student Center Grill.
